Newell Brands Inc. $NWL Position Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Newell Brands worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 145,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 229,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 66,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $3.34 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

