Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Brighthouse Financial worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $8,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BHF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.70.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1%

BHF stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

