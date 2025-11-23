Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 484 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,947,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,977,000 after acquiring an additional 131,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Owens Corning by 67.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,930,000 after purchasing an additional 957,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after buying an additional 553,864 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Up 5.9%

NYSE:OC opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.95. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 price target on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

