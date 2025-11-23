General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,380.35. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

