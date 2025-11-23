Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Federated Hermes worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 187,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,673.06. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $47,822.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,235.01. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,146. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FHI opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.