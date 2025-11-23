Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CarMax worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.54.

CarMax Stock Up 5.5%

KMX opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.