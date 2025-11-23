CenterBook Partners LP Sells 1,548,414 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548,414 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.24% of Arhaus worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 395,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 83.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 317,631 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at $2,383,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 179,042 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.52. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.26 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Arhaus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

