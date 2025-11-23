Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Purchased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

