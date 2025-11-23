Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Acquires 2,175 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,039,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,841,000 after purchasing an additional 384,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

