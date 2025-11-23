Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,373,556 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.55% of Ramaco Resources worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $13,248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,635 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 899.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 97,306 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. Northland Securities set a $44.00 target price on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 2.9%

METC opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.28. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $57.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of $104.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

