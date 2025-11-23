Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 196.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $75.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.