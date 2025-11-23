Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 770,792 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,153,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,970,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 51,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLDD opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

