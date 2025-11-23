CenterBook Partners LP Sells 16,651 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 71.4% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FWONK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34. Following the sale, the director owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,264.78. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,978 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,393. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

