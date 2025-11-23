CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.92.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,602.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,192.84. This represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

