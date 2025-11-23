Orion S.A. $OEC Position Increased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 103,021 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Orion worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion by 37.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,577,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Performance

OEC stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $263.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.45 million. Orion had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OEC. Zacks Research upgraded Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 price target on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orion

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.