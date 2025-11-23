CenterBook Partners LP Takes $2.76 Million Position in Matthews International Corporation $MATW

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.38% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Matthews International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MATW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Matthews International Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ MATW opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. Matthews International Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $754.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $318.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.79 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.17%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Stories

