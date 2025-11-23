Taseko Mines Limited $TGB Stock Holdings Lowered by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068,608 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of Taseko Mines worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 19.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

