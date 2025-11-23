Fred Lampropoulos Sells 20,000 Shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred Lampropoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $1,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,054,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,808,319.15. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $384.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.69 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

