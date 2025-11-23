Insider Selling: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,250,250.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 442,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,763,648.30. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, November 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.05, for a total value of $492,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $502,540.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.14, for a total transaction of $1,240,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $523,080.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.43, for a total transaction of $1,337,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.06, for a total transaction of $528,120.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $1,327,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.48, for a total transaction of $576,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.34, for a total value of $1,436,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.87, for a total value of $567,740.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $251.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.56 and its 200 day moving average is $272.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.67 and a 12 month high of $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VeriSign by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,924,000 after acquiring an additional 119,368 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.