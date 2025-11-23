Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $2,180,000.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,696. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $112.70 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,163,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,201,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,772,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

