Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,749 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Progyny worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 303.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Progyny by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Progyny by 5,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,129. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $667,437. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

