CenterBook Partners LP Sells 224,738 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,738 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Magnite worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 855.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,961,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,033 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,576,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Magnite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 520,033 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 399,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In related news, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $548,909.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 394,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,151.28. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $683,750.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,509.58. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,349 shares of company stock worth $4,810,780. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

