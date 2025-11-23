Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether Acquires 270,478 Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether acquired 270,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,397,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,007,636.38. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 20th, Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether bought 440,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $2,367,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether purchased 353,192 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,924,896.40.

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Rumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rumble had a negative net margin of 275.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Rumble’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 711.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rumble by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

