HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $569,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,835,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $109,337,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $491.41 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $493.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

