DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 942 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,714,000 after purchasing an additional 238,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,289,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 75,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $951.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.44. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $959.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,008.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.