DNB Asset Management AS Buys 835 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,660.45. The trade was a 34.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $956,610.40. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,220 shares of company stock worth $4,446,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings raised East West Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.