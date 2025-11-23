O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,480.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146,151 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,495.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,598,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,158,000 after buying an additional 2,435,200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,456.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 282,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after acquiring an additional 263,788 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 444,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

