Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BOX by 7,130.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of BOX by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,937,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,363,954.30. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,931. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.87. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

