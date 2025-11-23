Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock worth $7,730,464. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $839.98 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $869.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $773.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $729.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

