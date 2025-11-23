Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 510.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $207,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Avantor Stock Up 5.1%

AVTR stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

