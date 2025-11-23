Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.04 Million in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 78.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 91.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

