Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.12 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after purchasing an additional 269,842 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 104.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,095,000 after buying an additional 1,738,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,389,000 after buying an additional 426,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,884,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $35.21.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

