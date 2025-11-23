Entropy Technologies LP Has $977,000 Stake in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 2,110,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,445 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Amer Sports by 341.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 799,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 618,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amer Sports by 136.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 430,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amer Sports by 1,402.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 412,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AS. HSBC set a $50.00 target price on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Shares of AS opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.97. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

