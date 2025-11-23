Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Should You Sell?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. 12,338,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

ITH has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

