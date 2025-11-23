Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $161.05 and last traded at $149.28. 853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $696.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.