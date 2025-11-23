SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $19.6060, with a volume of 309450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $846.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiBone news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $57,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,509.36. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $66,847.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 268,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,431.36. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 125,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in SiBone in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SiBone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiBone during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in SiBone by 862.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

