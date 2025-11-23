Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.4340, with a volume of 106530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

NWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company's revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.4925 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is currently 78.49%.

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $358,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,944.30. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,763 shares of company stock worth $1,934,461. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 44.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 95.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

