Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $561.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Tobam increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.