Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 30.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shot up 30.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 3,130,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 872,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Up 30.8%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

