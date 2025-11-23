LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.1250.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 price objective on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGIH

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $396.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $11,592,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 386,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.