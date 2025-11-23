Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) vs. Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Financial Analysis

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 33.42% 20.35% 11.68% Jaguar Mining -17.87% 1.41% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newmont and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 1 4 13 4 2.91 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Newmont currently has a consensus target price of $91.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Newmont’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Newmont pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Newmont pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jaguar Mining pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Jaguar Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $21.50 billion 4.23 $3.35 billion $6.44 12.95 Jaguar Mining $158.63 million 2.10 -$1.29 million ($0.19) -20.53

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Newmont has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont beats Jaguar Mining on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns the Paciência Gold Mine complex. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

