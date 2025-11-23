Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) and Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Rheinmetall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 18.27% -732.63% 12.79% Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Rheinmetall”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $62.94 million 0.21 $13.06 million $0.74 1.89 Rheinmetall $10.55 billion N/A $775.87 million $2.52 137.47

Rheinmetall has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Tectonics. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rheinmetall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rheinmetall has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Environmental Tectonics and Rheinmetall, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rheinmetall 0 1 3 2 3.17

Summary

Rheinmetall beats Environmental Tectonics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides firepower and protection solutions, such as weapons and munition, protection systems, propellants and international projects and services. The Electronic Solutions segment offers a chain of systems network, such as sensors, networking platforms, automated connected effectors for soldiers, and cyberspace protection solutions, and training and simulation solutions. Its products include air defense systems; soldier systems; command, control, and reconnaissance systems; fire control systems; sensors; and simulations for the army, air force, navy, and civil applications. The Sensors and Actuators segment provides a portfolio of products comprising exhaust gas recirculation systems; throttle valves, control dampers, and exhaust flaps for electromotors; solenoid valves; actuators and valve train systems; oil, water, and vacuum pumps for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light and heavy-duty off-road applications; and industrial solutions. The Materials and Trade segment develops system components for the basic motors, such as engine blocks, structural components, and cylinder heads; plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts. It also engages in the aftermarket activities. The company was formerly known as Rheinmetall Berlin AG and changed its name to Rheinmetall AG in 1996. Rheinmetall AG was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

