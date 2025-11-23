Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Robert Half by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half by 927.7% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 393.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 45.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Robert Half Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.01. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.85%.Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $187,799.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,125.44. The trade was a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.