Astronics Corporation $ATRO Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Astronics worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Astronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Stock Up 0.7%

ATRO stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. Astronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astronics news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,678.56. This trade represents a 51.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

