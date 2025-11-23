Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $804,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 7.1%

AMN stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $631.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Report on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.