Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 550 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.65.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $273.09 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average is $272.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

