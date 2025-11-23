Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. $SAVA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 426.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cassava Sciences

In other Cassava Sciences news, insider Robert Christopher Cook acquired 13,725 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.75. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,939.75. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Barry bought 73,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $201,808.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 788,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,165. The trade was a 10.27% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 332,223 shares of company stock worth $793,454 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 9.1%

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAVA

Cassava Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.