Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. $SAVA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 426.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cassava Sciences
In other Cassava Sciences news, insider Robert Christopher Cook acquired 13,725 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.75. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,939.75. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Barry bought 73,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $201,808.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 788,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,165. The trade was a 10.27% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 332,223 shares of company stock worth $793,454 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cassava Sciences Stock Up 9.1%
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Cassava Sciences Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
