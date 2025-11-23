Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. $KYTX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KYTX. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of KYTX opened at $7.09 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $310.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

