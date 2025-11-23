MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,098,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 195.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,548,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,864 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $14,636,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $12,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Zacks Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,886.36. The trade was a 1.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU opened at $20.53 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

