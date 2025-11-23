Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IES by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in IES during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Price Performance

IESC stock opened at $371.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $442.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter.

IESC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IES has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total value of $2,593,220.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,769,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,462,050.58. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 144,127 shares of company stock valued at $53,376,290 over the last 90 days. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

